Birmingham crash: Two arrested after girl suffers fractured skull
- Published
Two teenagers have been arrested after a three-car crash left a seven-year-old girl in hospital with a fractured skull.
A silver Renault Scenic sped off from the scene in Pershore Road, Stirchley, Birmingham, at 21:00 GMT on Friday.
The car was found abandoned in nearby Milner Road and two officers on patrol chased after two people as they fled.
A boy and a girl, both 17, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
They are also being questioned for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
The injured girl was in a Toyota Yaris with a woman and two children, who were unhurt.
Two women in a VW Polo suffered minor whiplash injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.