Newcastle-under-Lyme murder inquiry after woman found dead
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in Staffordshire.
Police officers were called to Cresswell Avenue, Newcastle-under-Lyme, just before 10:00 GMT on Saturday by ambulance crews.
A woman in her 30s was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 59-year-old man from the area is being questioned in police custody and officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.
