Covid-19: Birmingham venues offer space for vaccine rollout

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionLawrence Barton has offered up his venue's space for the vaccine rollout

A nightclub is among venues offered to the NHS to use for rolling out coronavirus vaccines.

The Nightingale in Birmingham and several other venues could be used for free, Lawrence Barton, the director of the city's Southside BID, said.

It comes after James Watt, the founder of BrewDog, said his venues could be used for free, to make use of their "waiting areas and huge refrigerators".

University Hospitals Birmingham began vaccinating on 12 December.

"We are one of the biggest venues in Birmingham with ample room for NHS staff over three floors," Mr Barton tweeted.

Mr Barton said he has told hospitals they can use all of his venues, The Village Inn, The Loft and Wynner House, a 20,000 sq ft conference centre, which also has lots of fridge storage.

A spokesman for the NHS in the Midlands said: "We have had great support from local authorities and commercial organisations and are making use of a variety of venues such as the Pirelli Stadium, Warwickshire Golf Club, the Staffordshire County Ground and Leicester Racecourse."

