Thieves who stole dog asked to 'show some heart'
Thieves have been asked to "show a bit of heart" and return a King Charles spaniel who was stolen just before Christmas.
Owner Alan Chamberlain, 77, from Brownhills in the West Midlands, said Penny was all he had left, following the death of his wife Margaret.
He said he spent Christmas, "sobbing so hard" into a towel, so as not to disturb the neighbours.
West Midlands Police said they were investigating.
'Family'
Mr Chamberlain said two-year-old Penny slipped out of the house before 15:00 GMT on 23 December when he was out delivering Christmas cards.
She was spotted by passing motorists, but CCTV from neighbours appears to show a man pulling up in a red VW Golf and taking her away.
Mr Chamberlain bought Penny when Margaret, his partner of 55 years, had dementia.
He said Penny was "family now" and all he had left, following his wife's death in April.
"To the man who stole Penny, show a bit of heart," he said.
A Facebook page has been set up to help trace Penny.
