West Midlands photographers capture winter wonderland
- Published
The cold snap in the first few days of 2021 has created a winter wonderland across the West Midlands for photographers to capture.
Dozens of images of wonderful frost and snow scenes have been shared via the BBC Midlands Instagram account.
You can see them by following the Instagram hashtag #bbcmidlands, and below is a gallery of some of our favourite shots.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk