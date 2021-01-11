Covid-19: Birmingham mass vaccination centre opens
Health workers have been among the first to receive a Covid-19 jab at a mass vaccination centre.
The site at Birmingham's Millennium Point is one of seven across England and will offer about 2,500 vaccinations a day when it is fully operational.
It comes as England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty warns the coming weeks will be "the most dangerous time" of the pandemic.
One of the first patients said she had been "so excited" to get the vaccine.
Olga Leach-Walters is an endoscopy nurse at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
'Lost family members'
"It is very important that I come out and show my colleagues as well as the BAME community how important it is to take this Covid vaccine," she said.
"I have lost a lot of family members and this vaccine is going to change a lot.
"I am happy and I am thrilled and I know I will go home sleeping better tonight."
The first 130,000 letters for appointments at mass vaccination sites have already been sent out, but they have caused confusion with some vulnerable patients saying they were unwilling to travel the extra distance to Birmingham.
The government hopes in all 15 million people - the over-70s, healthcare workers and those required to shield - can be vaccinated by mid-February.
Millennium Point is currently using the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, which, like the Pfizer-BioNtech one, needs to be delivered in two doses.
Selina Wilson, a 46-year-old occupational therapist, was also among the first to be vaccinated at Millennium Point and said she felt "great".
Ms Wilson, from Redditch, said she hoped it would ultimately mean more opportunities to see her four grandchildren ,but for now she was "heading straight back to work" at Moseley Hall Hospital in Birmingham.
Dr Peter Ingram, who is working on the vaccine rollout in the Midlands, said about 80% of the appointments on Monday were for the over-80s, with the rest for healthcare staff.
"Hopefully by next week it will be well over 2,500 people a day - but we want to increase that," he said.
