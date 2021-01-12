Dog stolen before Christmas is returned to owner
A dog stolen two days before Christmas from a man whose wife had recently died has been reunited with his owner.
Alan Chamberlain, 77, from Brownhills in the West Midlands, said his King Charles spaniel Penny was all he had left after losing wife Margaret in April.
In an appeal for Penny's return, Mr Chamberlain asked the thief to "show a bit of heart".
On Monday, Penny was returned to her owner "tired and a little confused".
Mr Chamberlain said the two-year-old pooch slipped out of the house about 15:00 GMT on 23 December when he was out delivering Christmas cards.
CCTV from neighbours shows Penny being found by people in a grey car, before a man in a red VW persuades them Penny was his and she was not seen since.
But 18 days later, Stacey Bushell, spotted Penny "running in the rain and in the road" in Brownhills and the pet was returned to her overjoyed owner.
In a Facebook post shared by his daughter, Mr Chamberlain, said: "I am crying again now but these are now tears of happiness as I have been reunited with my little companion.
"All my prayers and yours have been answered.
"Penny is back home with me now, she is very dirty, tired and a little confused, but I've just let her have some space and rest."
