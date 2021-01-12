Dudley drink-driver 'pinned' firefighter to car
- Published
A drink-driver who crashed into a pedestrian off-duty firefighter, breaking both his legs, has been jailed.
Jill Carvell was almost three times the drink-drive limit when she "reversed at speed" in Gornal, Dudley, in July, according to the West Midlands force.
Police said she pinned the 55-year-old man - who was weeks away from retiring - between her car and a stationary vehicle.
Carvell was given an 18-month sentence.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, the 61-year-old from Dudley, who had previously admitted drink-driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, was also disqualified from driving for four years and nine months.
Police said the retiring firefighter was forced to leave the service earlier than planned as a result of his injuries, and although he had since made a good recovery, he faced a long period of recuperation.
Sgt Mark Crozier said the crash highlighted "the devastating consequences" that result from drink-driving.
Carvell was sentenced on Friday.
