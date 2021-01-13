Final round for popular Wombourne milkman
Glasses of milk were raised to a milkman, who died suddenly, as he made his final round aboard his milk float.
Kieron Moss, 64, was well-known in the area as he had been delivering milk in Wombourne, South Staffordshire, since he was 15.
His widow, Janet, told the Express and Star newspaper they had always agreed that if he died first he would be taken round on his truck.
She said said the family were "amazed" by the turnout.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions on the numbers who could attend the service, people stood along the route holding "pints of milk, whiskey and beer" in his honour.
"The streets were lined up, I couldn't believe it myself," Mrs Moss said.
"I always said to him if you go before me, you will go on your milk truck, and everyone thought it was a lovely idea."
Mr Moss, 64, whose funeral was held at Gornal Crematorium, died suddenly on 15 December from a pulmonary embolism, Mrs Moss said.
He had been a regular at the Green Man pub in Swindon, she said and had been someone "everybody liked".
He had run his own company, K A Moss Ltd, for many years, she said.
"If anyone wanted anything on his round he would do it, especially for the older ones, he would put light bulbs in, anything.
"He would help anyone and never had a bad word to say about anybody."
Sons Daniel and Jon, who drove the float, wanted to thank everyone for their support.
