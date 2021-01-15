BBC News

Man found dead in Brierley Hill house fire

Published
image captionWest Midlands Fire Service is investigating the cause of the blaze

A man has been found dead after a house fire in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to The Goss in Brierley Hill, Dudley, at 22:17 GMT on Thursday.

A spokesperson said staff were told by fire crews that a body was inside when they arrived and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Fire Service said the blaze was quickly put out and investigators were now working to establish how it started.

image captionThe fire on the ground floor of the property in Brierley Hill was fully out within 40 minutes, the fire service said

