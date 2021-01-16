BBC News

Nine arrests at Birmingham anti-lockdown protest

image captionOfficers on patrols around the city centre also issued 25 fixed penalty notices

Nine people have been arrested after an anti-lockdown protest in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police had warned people against attending the city centre protest, but said "sadly nearly 150 people chose to ignore our pleas".

Police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said he was "outraged" people had travelled to "protest against lockdown measures that are keeping us safe".

The force said the nine people who were arrested remain in custody.

Ch Supt Kim Madill said: "Although under normal circumstances we accept and protect people's right to protest, under current legislation, attending a protest is not considered an exception to leaving your house and is unlawful."

Ch Supt Madill said while some of the protesters had listened to police who asked them to move on "a large amount chose to ignore our pleas and put the safety of themselves and others at risk".

Officers on routine patrols around the city centre also issued 25 fixed penalty notices to people who were failing to follow the rules, the force said.

The rate of coronavirus infections for Birmingham is 721.6 in the seven days to 11 January, down slightly from 752.5 in the previous week.

