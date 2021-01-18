Keelan Wilson: Four guilty of Wolverhampton boy murder
- Published
Four men have been found guilty of murdering a boy stabbed more than 40 times in a "planned and co-ordinated" attack.
Keelan Wilson, 15, was fatally injured on Langley Road in Merry Hill, Wolverhampton on 29 May, 2018.
The four murderers acted "like a pack of animals" amid rising gang violence in the city, police said.
Sentencing would take place in due course, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.
Keelan's mother Kelly Ellitts said the convictions meant justice for her son, but added "nothing would bring Keelan back."
The trial heard how Brian Sasa, Tyrique King, Zenay Pennant-Phillips and Nehemie Tampwo, all aged 19 at the time, had planned to "execute" the teenager.
There had been increasing acts of violence between opposing gangs leading up to the death, including disorder earlier that day, said the West Midlands force.
That included weapons being brandished in Wolverhampton city centre, and in another incident, Keelan and two others being shot at by a group of youngsters on bikes.
Shortly afterwards, the court heard, the group of four killers ran towards Keelan as he sat in a taxi close to his home, then pulled open the rear door and "set about him with weapons", inflicting more than 40 knife wounds.
Det Sgt Nick Barnes from West Midlands Police said it was the "single worst set of injuries" he had seen on a victim in more than six years investigating homicide.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk