Covid-19: Furloughed worker praises mental health support
A 23-year-old diagnosed with depression after being furloughed has urged other young people to seek help if they are struggling amid the pandemic.
Retail worker Warren Bridgen, from Birmingham, was promoted shortly before the first lockdown in March last year.
He said finding ways to "keep motivated" had helped him to recover.
It comes as the Prince's Trust found 46% of 16 to 25-year-olds in the West Midlands said their mental health had worsened during the pandemic.
The organisation, which supports young people, released its Youth Index on Tuesday and is urging the government, employers and charities to provide greater support.
Warren said he had struggled with his mental health when he was unemployed for two years, before finding a job at Gap.
Working there for the past three years had "improved" his health and confidence, he said, and he was promoted shortly before shops were forced to close in March.
But during the first lockdown, he said, he began to feel "isolated".
"My mum works in a school so my siblings were able to attend school during the first lockdown, which left me at home alone while on furlough - it was difficult and affected me mentally, I started to feel depressed again," he said.
"I felt low, alone, miserable."
Returning to work when restrictions eased, he said he had found it "stressful" trying to enforce the Covid-19 restrictions.
He said he had eventually "snapped" and had been encouraged to seek help.
Warren said he had learned methods to cope during the latest lockdown and was optimistic about the future.
"I go for walks to pass the time and stay healthy," he said.
"Being told what was wrong and speaking to someone opened up a door to get help and find my own way of coping."
