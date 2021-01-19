Birmingham Clean Air Zone: Delay 'not tolerated'
Birmingham's Clean Air Zone (CAZ) remains on course to be introduced on 1 June despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the leader of the city council has said.
"The government has made it crystal clear it will not tolerate any further delay," Ian Ward told a meeting.
He said it followed ministerial discussions over whether rollout should be postponed amid the virus's toll.
One councillor said carrying on was being "tone deaf" to people's needs.
Under the CAZ - originally due to launch in January - high-polluting vehicles driven in the city centre will be subject to daily fees.
Rollout was delayed by issues with vehicle-checking software and then the economic impact of the coronavirus on residents and business.
But tests on the system are due to begin in weeks, with additional delay not an option, according to Mr Ward, Labour.
The CAZ was among several city centre issues discussed by the city's cabinet in a meeting on Tuesday, during which approval was granted to restore Victoria Square fountain The River - commonly referred to as The Floozy in the Jacuzzi; a hangover to a name coined in the 1990s when the piece was created.
A total of £8.3m in CAZ revenue had been earmarked for the first stage of redeveloping part of the city centre, including fixing the broken fountain.
But Mr Ward on Tuesday said the whole amount may no longer be available from CAZ income.
According to council documents, revenue across the decade is expected to be tens of millions of pounds less than originally envisioned amid the scheme's six-month delay and other complicating factors.
The same documents state that making Birmingham's air cleaner is the project's chief purpose, not revenue.
Referring to the pandemic, opposition member Ewan Mackay said charging motorists was "tone deaf to what people are experiencing at this time".
Mr Ward confirmed last week that the use of venue Millennium Point, inside the charging zone, as a vaccination centre would not hinder rollout plans.
Birmingham's air pollution is "a public health risk" thought to contribute to 900 deaths a year, the council said in October.
