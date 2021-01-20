Doris Hobday: Identical twin among UK's oldest dies with Covid
- Published
A 96-year-old identical twin has died after contracting coronavirus.
Doris Hobday and her twin sister Lilian Cox, known as the Tipton Twins, were admitted to hospital after testing positive earlier this month.
Her family said Mrs Hobday had died on 5 January, adding they were "totally heartbroken to lose Doris in this way".
Mrs Cox has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover, the family said. The siblings were among the UK's oldest living twins.
"We are so grateful for all the special memories we have created and got to share with you all," they said in a statement.
"Doris will be laid to rest with her husband who she lost 11 years ago after 65 years of happy marriage."
A crowdfunding page has been set up in Mrs Hobday's memory, with funds raised being donated to The Beacon Centre for the Blind, which supported her late husband Raymond for 20 years.
The family said Mrs Cox had only been told of her sister's death on Monday, "once she was strong enough to take the news".
"She is now being comforted by family and staying with her daughter Vivien while she fully regains her strength."
The twins, from Tipton, in Sandwell, West Midlands, became popular figures online with their positive outlook on life and sense of humour.
"Both were determined to live until 100, they had so much to look forward to," their family said. "It's just so cruel that Covid has stopped Doris like this."
