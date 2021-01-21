Man arrested in Birmingham on suspicion of terrorism offences
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of collecting and disseminating terrorist publications.
The 21-year-old was arrested at a property in Birmingham on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.
He was taken to a local police station where he remains in custody, the spokesman added.
The arrest is part of an on-going investigation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.