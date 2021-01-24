Covid: Birmingham student party guests 'travelled 200 miles'
A student party that attracted people from up to 200 miles away has been broken up by police.
Some of the guests were found hiding in cupboards when officers raided the gathering in Lower Loveday Street, Birmingham, on Friday night.
One officer was assaulted as one guest made off but was not hurt, West Midlands Police said.
Party-goers had travelled to the event from places such as Newcastle, Nottingham and London.
The flats are private accommodation but predominantly used by students from Aston University and University College Birmingham, West Midlands Police said.
Insp Steve Barnes added: "We understand that young people are frustrated at not being able to enjoy themselves and I do feel their pain, but we have to stick to the rules so that we can get back to some sort of normality sooner rather than later.
"People are dying and we have to prevent the spread of this virus."
Officers were also called to a party on Soho Road where shop owners had set up a sound system, and a 30th birthday party attended by about 20 people in Kingstanding.
Across 32 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules on Friday night, the force issued 58 fines of £200 and five of £1,000.
The West Midlands is under an England-wide lockdown with people not allowed to leave home to meet others socially.
On Thursday, the government said fines of £800 would be introduced in England this week for anyone attending a house party of more than 15 people.
