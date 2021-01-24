BBC News

West Midlands snow shuts six Covid testing centres

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionSnow caused treacherous driving conditions on the A46 near Stratford-upon-Avon

Six coronavirus testing centres have been forced to close due to heavy snow in the West Midlands.

The weather is also causing travel disruption, with treacherous conditions reported on some of the region's roads.

A severe weather warning for snow remains in place until midnight, with another warning for ice issued by the Met Office until Monday morning.

Workers for an aid charity have been despatched to support emergency workers and those affected by recent flooding.

image copyrightCentral Motorway Police Group
image captionA car overturned on the M54 in Staffordshire

Testing centres at Castle Vale Stadium, the Arcadian Centre and Maypole Youth Centre have been closed for the rest of today, said Birmingham City Council.

Facilities in Moat Street, Coventry and The Place in Oakengates in Shropshire have also closed, along with one in Lichfield, Staffordshire, local MP Michael Fabricant said.

Multiple road crashes have been reported and people are being warned to travel only if their journey is essential.

A stretch of the M6 in Warwickshire was reduced to single lane traffic as snow covered the carriageway and emergency workers had to attend an overturned vehicle on the M54 in Staffordshire.

image copyrightWest Midlands Ambulance Service
image captionWest Midlands Ambulance Service thanked community response volunteers for helping attend emergency call outs

Coventry-based charity Langar Aid said it had despatched volunteers to Bewdley in Worcestershire to help feed emergency workers and residents affected by recent floods.

The River Severn breached temporary barriers on Friday night, affecting homes.

image copyrightLangar Aid
image captionVolunteers have been distributing food

Temperatures are set to drop overnight and some places in the Midlands could fall as low as -10C (14F), said the Met Office.

The severe warning for ice is in place from 18:00 GMT on Sunday until 11:00 GMT on Monday.

image copyrightWorcester City Council
image captionRoads are being treated across the West Midlands amid falling temperatures

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

  • West Midlands photographers capture snow scenes

    Published
    5 hours ago

  • Snow: Severe weather warnings in place across UK

    Published
    1 hour ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.