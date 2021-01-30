Wolverhampton rough sleepers to get unwanted Christmas presents
By Jada Joshi
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
A former homeless man and his friend have collected dozens of unwanted Christmas presents to create care packages for rough sleepers.
Giuseppe Sicilia, 29 and Paola Allenza Bower, 64, put together 50 packs to deliver in Wolverhampton through the winter.
They include basics like a tooth brush and toothpaste, socks, pants, shampoo, as well as sanitary products for women.
Mr Sicilia said he hoped they would give rough sleepers a bit of "hope".
After his business collapsed in 2016, he said he found himself sofa-surfing for two years.
"I couldn't get another job to pay for a house, I was in debt. It was a really dark time in my life," he said.
Mr Sicilia was helped by local charity Black Country Talent Match and a mentor helped him get back on his feet and pursue a career in music.
Since then, he said he had been driven to help others and "make a difference".
The idea of putting the "dignity packs" together came from family friend Ms Bower, as a small but practical way to help people on the streets.
Appealing for unwanted Christmas presents, she said she had been "touched" by people's support.
"They've been so generous in heart, spirit and money," she said.
"Now I've seen this outcome of how quickly we got 50 packages, this time next year, we'll be able to do 150."
Some of the packs will be given out by Mr Sicilia himself, the others will be distributed by local charities P3 Navigator and Good Shepherd, as well as the Samaritans.
Ms Bower said she had had ties with Good Shepherd ever since her parents' bakery donated spare food to the organisation.
Helen Holloway, from the charity, said: "The dignity packs are so valuable in different ways because not only do they provide some necessities which our clients wouldn't often have access to, they also aware that there are people out there in the community who are thinking about them."
