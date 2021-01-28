Teenager pleads guilty over Great Barr dog walker car crash
A teenager has admitted driving offences after knocking down a dog walker and killing her pet in a crash.
Patricia Faulkner suffered a broken leg in the collision in Doe Bank Lane, Great Barr, in the West Midlands on 22 July, but her dog Millie died at the side of the road.
Kallum Aish pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.
The 18-year-old is due to be sentenced at the city's Crown court next month.
The court was told Aish had been at the wheel of a Renault Clio when it came off the road, hitting the victim and her Staffordshire bull terrier.
CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police last summer showed the car hitting undergrowth before three people got out and left on foot.
Aish's solicitor said his client denied racing with another car at the time of the accident.
Prosecutor Richard Purchase told the court Miss Faulkner had suffered a fractured leg, needed stitches and still had difficulty walking.
"Having seen the footage, Miss Faulkner is very lucky to still be alive, having been hit by the car in that way," he said.
Aish also pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, driving without third party insurance, driving other than in accordance with a licence and criminal damage in relation to the death of the dog.
He has been given unconditional bail ahead of sentencing on 25 February and an interim driving ban.
