Romaine Sawyers: Arrest over racist abuse of West Brom player
- Published
A man has been arrested after a racist message was sent to West Bromwich Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers.
West Brom said the "abhorrent message" was sent to Sawyers on social media during their loss to Manchester City.
A 49-year-old man, from Kingswinford near Dudley, has been arrested on suspicion of racially abusing the player, West Midlands Police said.
The force said it was also investigating another report of a racist comment towards Sawyers.
On Friday, West Brom said the club would "offer Romaine the relevant support required at this time and continues with its long-standing commitment to help rid football of racism".
Manager Sam Allardyce also said Sawyers was "extremely upset, as anybody would be".
On Monday, the UK government held talks with current and former footballers about tackling discrimination and abuse.
The government plans to introduce new laws on online abuse this year and the Premier League has launched its own online abuse reporting system.
Saint Kitts and Nevis international Sawyers, 29, played for West Brom between 2009 and 2013 and then rejoined the club from Brentford in 2019.
He helped them win promotion from the Championship in 2019-20 - playing 42 league games - and has played 18 times in the Premier League this season.
