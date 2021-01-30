Keon Lincoln: Boys charged with murder of Birmingham teenager
- Published
Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a boy who was killed in a gun and knife attack.
Keon Lincoln, 15, was attacked by a group of youths on Linwood Road in Handsworth, Birmingham, on 21 January.
West Midlands Police said a 14-year-old boy, from Birmingham, and a 15-year-old boy, from Walsall, have been remanded into custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
On Thursday, his mother and twin sister laid flowers at the scene of his death.
Keon's mother Sharmaine Lincoln has described her son's killing as "senseless".
The teenager died at Birmingham Children's Hospital after the attack, which is thought to have involved up to six people.
Det Ch Insp Alastair Orencas, from the force's homicide unit, said: "The death of Keon has left so many devastated.
"The whole community has felt the pain of losing a 15-year-old boy with his life in front of him."
He added that the investigation into the teenager's death was continuing and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.