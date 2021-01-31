Dudley shooting: Man critical in hospital after being shot
- Published
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in Dudley, police have said.
The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital after being found with serious injuries in Queens Cross at about 00:35 GMT on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said it had launched an inquiry. No arrests have been made.
A cordon has been set up at the scene and officers are carrying out inquiries in the area.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.