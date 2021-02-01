Keon Lincoln: Boy, 14, in court charged with Birmingham murder
A 14-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering 15-year-old Keon Lincoln who was attacked by a group of youths.
Keon died in hospital after being shot and stabbed on Linwood Road, Handsworth, Birmingham on 21 January.
The defendant, from Birmingham, appeared at the city's magistrates' court charged with murder and possession of a firearm.
He spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the short hearing.
The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, was remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 3 February.
A 15-year-old boy, from Walsall, who is also charged with murder, is due to appear before magistrates later.
The attack is thought to have involved up to six people.
Keon's mother, Sharmaine Lincoln, has described her son's killing as "senseless" and appealed to the local community to help the family understand why it happened.
