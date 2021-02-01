SA variant: Testing ramped up in Walsall as case detected
- Published
Testing for Covid-19 is to be ramped up in the West Midlands after confirmation a case of the South African variant has been identified in Walsall.
The case is not being linked to international travel and the council is working with Public Health England in a bid to stop it spreading.
Residents in the WS2 postcode area are being urged to get tested this week.
Home testing kits will be issued and a mobile unit is being set up in the borough.
Health teams hope to reach an extra 10,000 people.
A regional meeting on Monday heard just one case of the South African variant had so far been found in Walsall.
However, Dr Justin Varney, Director of Public Health in Birmingham, said there were likely to be other cases so far undetected in the West Midlands.
Two cases have also been found in Surrey, and testing will also take place in London, Kent, Hertfordshire and West Lancashire.
Stephen Gunther, Director of Public Health in Walsall, said there was currently no evidence the variant caused more severe illness, or that vaccines would not protect against it, but research showed it was transmitted more easily.
He said the more cases were found, the better the chance of "suppressing it".
Faith and other community leaders in Walsall are being asked to help encourage everyone over the age of 16 living or working in the WS2 postcode to get tested, even if they do not have symptoms.
Nationwide, the cases caused by the variant were identified as part of Public Health England's random checks on tests. It is not known how many have been identified in all.
Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor for NHS Test and Trace said a small proportion had no link to international travel and in response, testing was being "ramped up" in targeted areas.
The variant now accounts for 90% of all infections in South Africa, Dr Varney said, adding it was one of thousands of variants of Covid-19 discovered.
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk