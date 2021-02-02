Birmingham care home centenarian 'inundated' with birthday gifts
Hundreds of cards and presents have been delivered to a care home resident ahead of her 100th birthday.
Lillian Greenway, who lives at the Heartlands Care and Nursing Home in Yardley, Birmingham, will celebrate her centenary a week on Saturday.
She has no close family so staff put out an appeal on Facebook and were "overwhelmed" to receive hundreds of cards as well as gifts.
Such is the scale the home has said it is unable to accept any more.
"So many local people have got in touch, it's been quite overwhelming," said Stacey Debney, who put out the appeal.
"One local lady is making Lillian a dress for her to wear on her birthday in her favourite colour purple."
Ms Greenway has lived at the care home for more than six years and is a "great character" with a love of the Royal Family, staff said.
"She's very cheeky, she's lovely," Ms Debney said. "She's very social so the isolation has really been affecting her. I think this will be a real pick-me-up for her."
The care home said there had been a "fantastic response" from the local community, but cards had also arrived from all over the world, from South America, Australia and Singapore.
Ms Debney said they had been "inundated" with thoughtful messages and gifts all of which are being quarantined ahead of the big day.
Ms Greenway will be surprised with all of her cards and presents on her birthday on 13 February along with a cake at a special party with staff and fellow residents.
"I'm sure there will be some singing and dancing too," Ms Debney said.
"She'll be overwhelmed but she does love to be the centre of attention, our Lillian."
