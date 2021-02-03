Covid-19: Dead patient 'on ward for hours' at Birmingham hospital
A dead patient was left on a ward for almost five hours due to staffing pressures during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust unannounced in December.
It found nurses caring for up to 17 patients and wards mixing Covid-positive and negative patients.
The trust said it was aware of the issues raised, adding it treated 450 Covid patients on the inspection days.
University Hospitals Birmingham is one of the largest trusts in England and has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
CQC inspectors conducted unannounced inspections at three of its hospitals, Heartlands and Queen Elizabeth in Birmingham and Good Hope in Sutton Coldfield, on 2 and 9 December.
Findings included staff frequently worked "hours" beyond their 12-hour shifts to ensure patients were safe and some relatives had complained patients were discharged "in a worse condition than when they were admitted".
Inspectors said deceased patients at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield were "not always transported from the wards in a timely manner", highlighting one who died at 06:45 GMT and had still not been removed at 11:35.
"This was reported by several staff members and it caused them distress," the report said.
The document highlights how another patient died and others suffered harm after potentially avoidable falls.
The inspection report states: "We were provided with examples of potentially avoidable falls due to low staffing numbers.
"On ward 11, a patient fell and passed away after sustaining an injury...
"An investigation report was produced as a result which highlighted staffing as a concern."
Inspectors highlighted issues surrounding infection control after hearing reports of patients without Covid-19 being placed on wards where there were Covid-positive patients.
Concerns were also raised about nurse staffing at Heartlands and Queen Elizabeth hospitals.
Safety at all three hospitals has been rated as "requires improvement" while Queen Elizabeth Hospital is described as good overall.
The CQC has made recommendations for the trust, including ensuring nurse staffing is adequate to keep patients safe.
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Birmingham said it recognised further work needed to be done "and this is ongoing".
They said: "At the time of the inspections, the trust and our amazing staff were 10 months into a pandemic response with over 450 Covid inpatients on the days the inspections took place - rising to 1,054 Covid inpatients during January.
"The effort of our staff to provide care to what is now well over 11,000 Covid inpatients, during the most difficult period in the history of the NHS, has been and remains quite extraordinary. It continues to be our focus."
