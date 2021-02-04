BBC News

West Midlands Mayor announces mum's Covid death

image captionThe West Midlands Mayor has thanked hospital staff who cared for his mother

The Mayor of the West Midlands says his mother has died after contracting Covid-19.

Andy Street made the announcement in a tweet that thanked staff at Birmingham's Heartlands Hospital.

He wrote: "Painfully, yesterday, I joined so many others in our region who have lost a loved one to Covid - my Mum."

He offered his respect to medical teams "for all they did for her, and for everything they do day in and day out".

