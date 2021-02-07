Perry Barr flyover demolished in Birmingham
A flyover in Birmingham has been demolished despite efforts by some campaigners to save the "iconic" structure.
The removal of the Perry Barr flyover after more than 50 years will make way for a dual carriageway at ground level as part of £27.1m infrastructure works.
Some road closures introduced due to the demolition will remain in place until Monday.
Last year, more than 15,000 people objected to the plans.
Campaigners claimed the proposed dual carriageway would cause more congestion.
Local MPs and the West Midlands Mayor Andy Street have been among those to object to the plans.
However, Birmingham City Council has previously said the work was necessary to "future-proof" the area's transport infrastructure as new homes are built following the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
As well as the dual carriageway, the work will also see a cycle path built and improved public transport services.
Tweeting on Sunday, transport body West Midlands Network described it as losing a West Midlands "icon".
The A34 will be closed at Perry Barr until 06:00 GMT on Monday due to the demolition.
Construction work is expected to last into 2022, and will see the ground-level carriageway widened and works to the new bridge at Birchfield Island.
Council papers released last year suggested the work would cause more than a year of traffic disruption.
