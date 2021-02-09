Hit-and-run driver killed pedestrian while speeding in Walsall
- Published
A hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian as he sped through heavy rain has been jailed.
Robert Davis, 57, suffered a fatal head injury when he was struck by Akash Hussain's car in January 2020.
Hussain, 24, reached speeds of up to 70mph when he hit Mr Davis as he crossed the road at Bescot Crescent in Walsall. He then fled the scene.
Hussain, of Holden Crescent, was jailed for four years and eight months for dangerous driving.
He pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing on 13 November.
West Midlands Police said it was dark and there were pools of water on the carriageway following heavy rain at the time of the crash on 14 January and the driver was seen speeding on CCTV shortly before.
"Driving at these speeds under the road conditions on the night was totally unacceptable and caused the death of a man," said Det Con Jamie Simon, from the force.
"This irresponsible driver has now been jailed for his reckless actions, and this case should serve as a warning to others of the potentially fatal consequences of dangerous driving."
Mr Davis was remembered by his family as "the most loving, caring husband, step-father, brother and friend anyone could wish for".
Upon his release, Hussain will be disqualified from driving for nine years and four months and will have to sit an extended re-test before he is permitted back on the road. He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.
