DJ Dr's 'massive thank you' from health secretary for NHSessions
A doctor who moonlights as a DJ has received thanks from the health secretary for his morale-boosting sets.
Dr Kishan Bodalia, 26, performs in his scrubs from his kitchen in Birmingham to his thousands of followers online.
He has been live-streaming his sets, which he calls NHSessions, since the start of the pandemic, taking requests for a daily track.
Matt Hancock said it was "a brilliant initiative" and requested a song from Broadway musical Hamilton.
"I am so flattered to hear that the health secretary is a fan and that the project has received such recognition," Dr Bodalia said.
"I set up NHSessions during the first lockdown to lift the spirits of my NHS colleagues and the nation as a whole.
"I just want to help everyone dance, exercise, and above all, smile."
To date, Dr Bodalia has collaborated with celebrities and musicians including Katie Piper, Jonas Blue and Radio 1's MistaJam on his Instagram page.
"I feel overwhelmed by the support and want to keep sharing amazing music with as many people as possible," he said.
Dr Bodalia has recently been redeployed to a Covid intensive care unit and said his music has been motivating patients during their recovery.
He said: "Music has saved me during the darkest times and I want to keep spreading these good vibes".
