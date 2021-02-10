Boy, 10, died in Birmingham caravan from severe asthma
A 10-year-old boy who was found dead in a caravan died from natural causes, a coroner has ruled.
Kyrone Vaghji was found collapsed by his mother at Blossomville Way, Acocks Green, Birmingham, on 22 August 2019. Paramedics were called, but he died at the scene.
Coroner Louise Hunt concluded his death was due to a worsening of his severe asthma.
West Midlands Police said no further investigation was necessary.
An inquest in January into Kyrone's death found he suffered from severe asthma and was frequently taken to hospital.
He was treated at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital the day before his death.
After Kyrone was taken home on 21 August, he slept in the family caravan on the driveway which he used as a den. He was found collapsed on the floor the next morning by his mother.
The inquest recorded the medical cause of his death as acute exacerbation of asthma.
His mother had been arrested on suspicion of child neglect but will face no further action, West Midlands Police said.
