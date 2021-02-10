Alum Rock stabbing: Teenager 'chased down road' before attack
A teenager is in a critical condition after being stabbed several times.
West Midlands Police said they understood the victim had been chased down a road by a group of men before being attacked.
The 19-year-old was found on Alum Rock Road, Birmingham, on Tuesday just before 19:10 GMT. He was taken to hospital for emergency surgery.
The motive behind the attack is unclear and no arrests have been made, police said.
Officers have carried out house-to-house inquiries and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.
