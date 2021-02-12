Dudley shooting: Man charged with Mohammed Haroon Zeb murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the fatal shooting of a father-of-four.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb, 39, was found injured on Queen's Cross, Dudley, at about 00:35 GMT on 31 January and died in hospital that afternoon.
Hassan Tasleem was arrested on Wednesday, said West Midlands Police.
The 23-year-old of Richmond Road, Dudley is set to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court later, charged with murder.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Zeb, known as Haroon, died from a bullet wound.
Det Ch Insp Jim Munro, from the force, said the charge was a "significant development in what is still a very active investigation".
"This remains an extremely difficult time for Mr Zeb's family and we're determined to get answers and justice for them," he added.
A 26-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, along with three men aged between 19 and 26 detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, have all been released on police bail.
A 37-year-old man, previously arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action, the force said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk