Darren Constantine jailed for Handsworth murder
A man who attacked his partner but claimed her injuries were from a fall has been jailed for at least 16 years.
Darren Constantine was charged with murdering Julie Webb, 44, a year after her death when a pathologist said her injuries did not match his account.
Ms Webb died a day after being found unconscious at her home in Birmingham, in January 2019.
Constantine, 38, who said she fell down the stairs, was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
West Midlands Police described the case as complex, with Ms Webb's death initially thought to have been caused from a fall, but a post-mortem examination subsequently proved she died from a number of injuries causing severe head trauma.
Constantine, of no fixed address, said he did not know how Ms Webb suffered head injuries at her home in Albert Road in Handsworth, despite his own face being covered in scratches, police said.
