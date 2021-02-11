Handsworth murder inquiry: Hassan Ghafar died from stab wounds to neck
A man who was found fatally injured a bath died as a result of being stabbed several times in the neck, police said.
Hassan Ghafar, 22, from Birmingham, was discovered with serious injuries at a house in Holly Road, Handsworth, on Sunday.
West Midlands Police said a post-mortem examination had revealed the cause of death.
David Swaby, 33, of Holly Road, has been charged with murder and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
He was remanded into custody and is due to next appear at the court in April.
Det Insp Stuart Mobberley said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Ghafar at this deeply distressing time.
"We're doing what we can to support them during these early stages of grief."
