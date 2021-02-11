Three guilty of crossbow killings at Brierley Hill cannabis farm
An accountant and his father have been convicted of mistakenly killing their relative with a crossbow and murdering a cannabis farm burglar seconds later.
Omar Ramzan, his father Saghawat Ramzan and Mohammed Sageer were all found guilty of murdering Khuzaimah Douglas in the West Midlands.
Saghawat Ramzan was also convicted of murdering his brother Waseem Ramzan who was shot by a bolt aimed at Mr Douglas.
Omar Ramzan and Sageer were convicted of his manslaughter after a trial.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court, all three were told by judge Michael Chambers they would be sentenced on 12 March and faced mandatory life sentences.
Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the moment Saghawat Ramzan shot his brother in the stomach with the "horrific" crossbow during a four-on-one punishment beating intended to kill or maim Mr Douglas.
A second bolt travelling at 270ft-per-second was fired at Mr Douglas less than a minute later, causing fatal internal injuries.
Saghawat Ramzan, 47, Lancaster University graduate Omar Ramzan, 24, and 33-year-old Edinburgh-born Sageer all claimed to have been acting in self-defence when the victims were killed.
Mr Douglas, 19, was shot while being held on the ground and died at the scene outside the Ramzans' home in Pensnett Road, Brierley Hill, Dudley, in the early hours of 20 February last year.
Waseem Ramzan, 36, died in hospital after the bolt that struck him was removed and hidden near the scene.
The defendants were charged with murder after police recovered CCTV footage from cameras set up to protect the cannabis farm from raids by rival gangs.
All three defendants, from Brierley Hill, denied any knowledge of the cannabis farm, with Saghawat Ramzan claiming he feared the burglars were targeting his home containing Cartier and Rolex watches.
