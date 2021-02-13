'Overwhelming' response to card appeal for woman, 100, without family
A woman has enjoyed a special 100th birthday party after hundreds of people and companies sent her cards and gifts.
Lillian Greenway, who loves the Royal Family, was given a red carpet to walk down at Heartlands Care and Nursing Home in Yardley, Birmingham.
She has no close family so staff member Stacey Debney appealed for cards on Facebook and received more than 250 the next day.
"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people," she said.
Some cards came from as far away as Australia and South America.
Ms Debney, the home's customer relations manager, said people had unexpectedly also sent presents, and many were decked in Lillian's favourite colour purple, including a hamper.
"It has been a really great day and she's tired now," Ms Debney said, adding that Lillian's favourite presents were a purple wig and bear in the same colour.
Ms Debney wanted to make the day special as Lillian, who has lived at the home for six years, was "lovely".
"She's a very polite lady and doesn't ask for much. She's really happy with a cup of tea and couple of biscuits and hasn't really got anything so she really deserves this."
Ms Greenway enjoyed walking on the red carpet, she added.
"I could see her face and by the time she reached the end of it she had a big smile as she does like being the centre of attention."
Ms Debney believes people wanted to help mark Lillian's milestone birthday to give her a boost during lockdown.
"We love her but because of other people we were able to do this for her," she said.
