Pair jailed for 'vicious' Birmingham pensioner murder
- Published
Two men who "viciously beat" a "frail" pensioner have been jailed for murder.
Ian Knowles and Ismaila Mohammed broke into the Birmingham home of Robert Morrison, 69, and attacked him, leaving him with broken ribs, police said.
Knowles, 20, of Waterloo Road, Smethwick, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 19 years at Birmingham Crown Court.
Mohammed, 20, of Geraldine Road, Yardley, will serve a minimum of 17 years in prison.
The pair took bank cards, a mobile phone and jewellery from Mr Morrison's home in Grove Road, Kings Heath.
Described as "a frail man" who was "vulnerable and unable to defend himself", Mr Morrison contracted pneumonia as a result of his injuries and died days after the attack in December 2018.
West Midlands Police said they found Mr Morrison had a "history of issues" with Knowles and he was arrested at a bail hostel.
Mohammed was arrested after police went through Knowles' phone records.
The pair were found guilty after a four-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court. Knowles also admitted a charge of robbery.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk