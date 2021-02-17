Jaguar Land Rover: Car maker confirms plans to axe 2,000 jobs
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to cut about 2,000 jobs from its workforce over the next year.
The company said it had started a full review as it prepares to become a "more agile organisation".
It comes after the car maker confirmed its Jaguar brand will be all-electric by 2025 and that it will keep all three of its UK plants open.
The losses, from its worldwide workforce, will not affect manufacturing staff, a spokesman said.
JLR has its headquarters in Coventry and plants in Castle Bromwich, Solihull, and Halewood near Merseyside.
'Lean foundation'
Thousands of jobs have been lost at the company over the past two years amid a decline in sales, with the firm also previously citing uncertainty caused by Brexit.
Production stopped entirely last March before restarting at a reduced capacity in the summer.
In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said it had to make "every possible efficiency".
"We need to reduce the cost base to achieve a lean foundation, which will allow us to transform most effectively into a more agile organisation," a spokesman said.
"We have started to brief our salaried employees about the detail of the organisation review.
"This does not impact our hourly paid, manufacturing colleagues. We anticipate a net reduction of around 2,000 people from our global salaried workforce in the next financial year."
