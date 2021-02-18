Beatles-signed Birmingham guest book sold at auction
A hotel visitors' book signed by The Beatles, Rolling Stones and a then-future prime minister has been sold at auction for £6,700.
The book was signed in 1965 by guests of Birmingham's Grand Hotel, during the year in which the venue re-opened.
It features a snapshot of musical talent from the 20th Century, and also includes Shirley Bassey and American crooner Andy Williams.
It is not clear why, but The Beatles listed their addresses as "Wales".
The Fab Four were living in London by the middle of that decade.
The hotel, on Colmore Row in Birmingham city centre, was established in 1879. It is currently closed for refurbishment ahead of its next re-opening.
Other notable signatories include Conservative prime minister from 1970-74, Ted Heath. In 1966, the year after his Grand Hotel stay, Mr Heath - at that time Leader of the Opposition - would be name-checked in The Beatles' song Taxman.
The book also features Spencer Davies, Perry Como, Denny Lane, Gene Vincent, Billy Fury, Lonnie Donegan, and Acker Bilk.
The book, which was bought by a Birmingham market stall holder in 1979 for £100 and had remained in his family ever since, went under the hammer at Fieldings Auction House in Stourbridge, Dudley.
"At first glance it looks quite modest, quite normal," said Will Farmer, the auction firm's director.
"The thing that really makes these pages sing is who's here - it really is a who's who of the great and the good of cinema and pop music."
The book had been initially valued between £4,000 and £6,000, and was bought at auction by an American investor.
Mr Farmer said he was "really pleased with the result", adding: "I probably would have loved it to stay at home and stayed local but it just shows the power of the American collectors."
The hotel, which is due to re-open this year, has "a phenomenal history," Mr Farmer said.
"It's had so many reincarnations and it continues to rise out of the ashes."
