Dudley shooting: Second charge after death of Mohammed Haroon Zeb
- Published
A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a father-of-four.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb was found injured on Queens Cross, in Dudley, on 31 January and later died in hospital.
West Midlands Police said Akarsh Tasleem, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The 25-year-old, of Shaw Road, Dudley, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court on Friday, the force added.
Hassan Tasleem, from Dudley, was remanded in custody last week after being charged with the murder of Mr Zeb, known as Haroon.
Police said a 26-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and three men - aged between 19 to 26 - detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have all been bailed.
A 37-year-old man - previously arrested on suspicion of murder - has since been released with no further action, while another man, 20, has also been arrested and released on bail.
