Three youths deny murder of Sohail Ali in Winson Green
Three youths have denied the murder of a man who was stabbed in a park.
The two boys and girl appeared at Birmingham Crown Court where they entered not guilty pleas over the death of 29-year-old Sohail Ali.
Mr Ali was found injured in Summerfield Park, Winson Green, Birmingham, on 4 December and later died in hospital.
The defendants, all aged 17, who cannot be named due to their age, are set to stand trial at the same court on 19 July.
One of the three accused entered a guilty plea to a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.
