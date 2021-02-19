Birmingham teenager charged with terrorism offences
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with terrorism offences.
The teenager, from Birmingham, is accused of possessing information "likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism".
He was arrested in June last year after a warrant was executed at his home in Bartley Green, West Midlands Police said.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on 11 March.
