Kane Stonehouse denies murdering Gary Warner in Birmingham
A man has denied murdering a man who was stabbed in the chest in Birmingham.
Gary Warner, 31, was attacked in the early hours of 31 October and died at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield a short time later.
Kane Stonehouse, 20, of Stone Avenue, Falcon Lodge, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday and admitted possessing an offensive weapon, but pleaded not guilty to murder.
He faces a trial at the same court on 21 June.
