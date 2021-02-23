Birmingham anti-crime worker jailed for sex offences
- Published
A man who worked in schools to steer young people away from crime has been jailed for sexual offences against children.
Darryl Moffatt, from Birmingham, worked for the local Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
He was suspended from his role as a school partnership engagement officer after allegations he was messaging boys as young as 14 online.
The 30-year-old was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.
The office of the West Midlands PCC said Moffatt's crimes were not connected to his work but "nonetheless the shock and disappointment that people feel are shared by us".
Moffatt had previously pleaded guilty to seven offences including making indecent photos of a child, distributing an indecent image of a child, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, and attempting to cause or incite a boy aged between 13 and 15 to engage in sexual activity.
Moffatt was arrested on 19 June and West Midlands Police said officers then examined his phones which revealed he had downloaded "various material" from social media.
It also showed he had been involved in messages, online chats and meetings with young boys.
"Moffatt's actions were deplorable," Det Ch Insp Sam Batey said.
"He has abused his position of trust and should have understood the impact his actions will have had on those involved."
The force said it had kept schools visited by Moffatt "fully updated" with the investigation.
As well as his custodial sentence at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday, Moffatt was made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years. He will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10.
"The gravity of his crimes should not be understated," a spokesperson for the office of the West Midlands PCC said.
"We are all deeply saddened by the events that have unfolded."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk