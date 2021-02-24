BBC News

Covid: Birmingham Pride postponed to September

image captionBirmingham's Pride festival will take place in September

Birmingham's Pride event has been postponed from May until September following the prime minister's ending of lockdown announcement.

Last year's main festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held virtually instead.

Organisers said on Twitter the event will return on the weekend of 25-26 September.

Under stage four of the roadmap out of lockdown, from 21 June, there will be no restrictions on large events.

"We firmly believe that delaying until later in September, gives us the most realistic opportunity to finally deliver a safe and enjoyable Pride for us all," organisers said.

image captionOrganisers are working to secure artists from May's line up

Tickets already purchased for the May event will automatically be transferred to the September dates, a statement said.

"We are really looking forward to seeing you all again, welcoming returning and new visitors to the heart of our LGBTQ village and enjoying a Birmingham Pride our city and community can be proud of," the statement concluded.

The organisers said they are working to secure as many artists from the original line up and the full line up will be revealed soon.

