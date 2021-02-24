Covid: Birmingham Pride postponed to September
- Published
Birmingham's Pride event has been postponed from May until September following the prime minister's ending of lockdown announcement.
Last year's main festival was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and was held virtually instead.
Organisers said on Twitter the event will return on the weekend of 25-26 September.
Under stage four of the roadmap out of lockdown, from 21 June, there will be no restrictions on large events.
"We firmly believe that delaying until later in September, gives us the most realistic opportunity to finally deliver a safe and enjoyable Pride for us all," organisers said.
Tickets already purchased for the May event will automatically be transferred to the September dates, a statement said.
"We are really looking forward to seeing you all again, welcoming returning and new visitors to the heart of our LGBTQ village and enjoying a Birmingham Pride our city and community can be proud of," the statement concluded.
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️NEW DATES 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈— Birmingham Pride (@BirminghamPride) February 24, 2021
This years @BirminghamPride supported by @HSBC_UK will be held on Saturday 25th and Sunday 26th September 2021.
Information below. We can’t wait to see you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QYIpnHMyBu
The organisers said they are working to secure as many artists from the original line up and the full line up will be revealed soon.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk