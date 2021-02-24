Pool in Sutton Park drained of water 'due to vandalism'
- Published
A pool in a park has been drained of water in an "act of vandalism".
Local resident Martin Stevens said somebody opened the sluice gate on Longmoor Pool in Sutton Park, but he managed to close it.
The wildfowl would look "a little stranded until the levels rise", a nature reserve spokesman said.
Birmingham City Council, which manages the park, said it had "begun to address the matter, firstly by closing the drainage so that the water refills".
A spokeswoman said: "It will take time but is under way and will help minimise any negative impact."
Mr Stevens, 42, said it was a "shock" to see the pond just before 08:00 GMT, compared to about 24 hours earlier, when there were "lots of birds, everything you'd expect to see".
The resident, who said he walked through the park most days, added he closed the gate, which "kept the last 10-15cm of water around that area... on the edge".
He estimated the pool was usually about 2m (6.56ft) deep, but on Wednesday "the mud was exposed over 90% of it".
Mr Stevens said: "It's absolutely disgraceful. I was appalled... (there was a) blatant disregard for the park and nature."
A statement on Sutton Park's Facebook page said that the pool had been drained due "to an act of vandalism" on Tuesday night.
It added there were "very few large fish for this to affect", but "the wildfowl will look a little stranded until the levels rise".
The statement added: "If you are visiting the park over the next few days, please do not attempt for any reason to walk out on to the now exposed muds."
Antonia Watts, from Friends of Sutton Park Association, tweeted that "only small fish in the puddles (were) left" and ducks and wildfowl were "doing the best they can."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk