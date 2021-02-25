Mohammed Haroon Zeb: More charges over Dudley shooting
A third man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a father-of-four.
Mohammed Haroon Zeb was found with a gunshot wound on Queens Cross, in Dudley, on 31 January. He later died in hospital.
Choudhary Naheim Rashid, 47, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and was remanded in custody by magistrates in Wolverhampton on Thursday.
Police said a 21-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Previously, Hassan Tasleem, 23, from Dudley, was charged with murder, while 25-year-old Akarsh Tasleem, also from Dudley, was accused of conspiracy to commit murder.
Mr Rashid, of Kingswinford Road, Dudley, is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 19 March.
