Police find 80 alligator heads in Perry Barr house
- Published
Eighty alligator heads have been found at a Birmingham house during a police search.
Investigators said they suspected the leathery trophies were illegally imported from abroad and then sold on online auction site eBay for a large profit.
A 44-year-old man is being voluntarily interviewed after the discovery at an address in the Perry Barr area.
The BBC has contacted eBay for comment.
Police entered the property by warrant on Thursday morning in an operation conducted under the Control of Trade of Endangered Species Act.
Officers from the West Midlands force worked with the National Wildlife Crime Unit and said the heads had been sold regularly "for some time".
